A West Sussex charity wants to create a ‘lasting legacy’ - this is how you can help

A West Sussex charity is looking for backing to fund a songbook written by Horsham pupils.

West Sussex Music, based in Horsham, needs £1,000 to produce Here! Our Song, a songwriting project for The Horsham District Year of Culture 2019.

West Sussex Music

Chief executive of the charity, James Underwood, said: “The Here! Our Song songbook project is an exciting chance for children in the district to create a lasting legacy of original songs for future generations of pupils.”

The song book will made up of a score and CD and will, initially, be distributed free to the 50 primary schools in the Horsham District Council area to be used by all the children in those schools for many years to come, the charity said.

It will also be made available to buy throughout the county.

Steyning Primary School, Upper Beeding Primary School, Northolmes Junior School, All Saints CE Primary School, Castlewood Primary School, North Heath Community Primary School and Farlington School all took part in the project.

Susan Costa, of All Saints CE Primary School, added: “We are uplifted by the gift singing brings, enjoy making music together and sharing it with others. We are delighted to be part of this exciting project.”

Designed to make a cultural legacy, the content for the songbook was created by children across the region during a series of school workshops with West Sussex Music project partner Emily Barden, according to the charity.

If you are a corporate sponsor looking to fund the song book, please contact Helen.Tridgell@westsussexmusic.co.uk, or on 07919 356643 or 01403 286330.

