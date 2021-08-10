A levels: Our Lady of Sion School in Worthing celebrates 100 per cent pass rate

Eighty per cent of the results were grades A* to A, the school in Westbrooke said today, and 31 per cent were A*.

Headteacher Steve Jeffery said despite their period of study, which has been tempestuous due to the upheaval during the impact of a global pandemic, students achieved exceptional outcomes.

“These youngsters made it happen and nothing was ever going to stop them – regardless of the external challenges they all faced,” he added.

Our Lady of Sion students Jay Stevens and Tom Fitzpatrick

“Even in the eye of the storm, they remained immersed in their goals and dreams. Young academics, excited about discovery and original thinking.”

He praised the sheer dedication, hard work, commitment, sacrifice and study.

“This effervescent energy became the driving force behind their exceptional academic attainment.

“I am humbled by their tenacity and their tireless efforts.

Our Lady of Sion student Harleigh Broughton

“I am so very proud of each one of these students and every member of our staff who also worked assiduously to provide an inspirational learning experience for all A Level students here at Our Lady of Sion School. What a team!”

Mr Jeffery gave a special mention to Emily Keogh, who achieved four A* – with an extra A* – for her Extended Project Qualification (EPQ). She has secured a place at the University of Durham to study mathematics.

Oliver Manners, who was head student from 2020 to 2021, achieved four A* at A-level and an A for his EPQ. He has secured a place at University of Bath, where he will be reading mechanical engineering.

Jason Handley matched Oliver’s grades with his four A* and A in his EPQ. He is heading off to Durham University to study physics.

Our Lady of Sion student Jason Handley

Ruby Neville, another head Student from 2020 to 2021, achieved two A* and two A’s and will be reading mathematics at University of Bristol.

And Harleigh Broughton achieved three A* and an A in her EPQ and she will be going to University of Edinburgh to read archaeology and social anthropology.

Other notable results include the following:

- Tom Burke – three A grades – Loughborough University – sport and exercise psychology

Our Lady of Sion student Oliver Manners

- Anna Dedman – three A grades – University of Exeter - geography

- Maisie Lister – three A grades – University of Leeds - law

- Sophie Mason-Griffiths – three A grades and A grade for EPQ – University of Manchester – earth and planetary sciences

- Harrison Moores – two A* grades and an A grade – University of Sheffield – aerospace engineering

- Leo Nind - three A grades and one B – University of Bath – electrical and electronic engineering

- William Standen – three A grades and an A* for EPQ – University of Nottingham – law

Our Lady of Sion student Ruby Neville

- Jay Stephens – three A grades – University of Sheffield – criminology

- James Stitt – three A grades

- Max Warner – two A* grades and an A – University of Leeds – economics