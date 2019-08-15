A level results: The Weald in Billingshurst ‘thrilled’ with grades

There are celebrations in Billingshurst as 26 per cent of A level grades at the Weald were A or A*.

The school was buzzing with excited students as teh school revealed the pass rate for all courses was 99 per cent with 47 per cent of grades at A* to B and 77 per cent at A* to C.

Pupils at the Weald in Billingshurst celebrated their results

Headteacher Peter Woodman said: “It has been a tremendous pleasure to watch students as they got their results and see that the hard work over the last two years has paid off.

“We are particularly proud of our results across the entire ability range but we are also delighted to see so many students gain the top grades.

“Well done to students, staff and parents!”

One in five students scored the equivalent points to three grade As at A level, the school said.

Ella Clyne achieved four A*s and will study medicine at Cambridge University and Rebecca Tanner with one A* and three As will study earth sciences at Oxford University.

Head boy James Brew, Hannah Joels and Megan Hill were all successful in gaining places to study medicine.

Emily Lopez, who achieved an A* and two As will study computer science at Bristol University and Jack Haines who was awarded three A*s will study Chemical Engineering at Bath.

Kalamea Cropper achieved three As and an A* and will study maths with music at Surrey.

Head of Sixth Form, Tom Backshall, added: “About 75 per cent of our students will go onto university and virtually all of those who applied to go have been offered a place, with the vast majority getting onto their first choice courses.

“Whilst we are thrilled with our headline figures and congratulate the students going to some of the major Russell Group universities, we are just as pleased when students achieve their target grades and gain entry to their course of choice wherever it is across the country.

“This morning was uplifting to see that the hopes and dreams of so many students have come to fruition. We are also pleased to see an increasing number of students taking up apprenticeships and entering employment.”

