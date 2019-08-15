A-level results: East Grinstead student achieves highest mark nationally

An East Grinstead student achieved the highest result in media studies nationally.

Stephanie Evans, from Lingfield College, not only achieved A* A* A but was the highest performer in OCR’s A-level media studies nationally.

Back Row (from left) Edward Stevens (East Grinstead), Dan Gooda (Worth), Stephanie Evans (East Grinstead), Alex Udsholt-Clayton (Dormansland), Olivia Gray (Dormans Park), Annabel Telfer (Lingfield), Ben Voller (Copthorne), Freddie Matthews (East Grinstead), Keira Byrne (Warlingham).'Front Row (from left) Callum Adam (Ashurst Wood), Oliver Jones (Felcourt), Richard Bool (Headmaster), Naomi Insole (East Grinstead), Hayley Covel (East Grinstead)

The college said: "This is an incredible achievement. Stephanie is taking a gap year to gain work experience abroad and will return to read business management with marketing at Leeds."

The news comes as Lingfield College once again celebrated an impressive set of A-level results.

The highlight of this year’s results is that more than 90 per cent of Year 13 students have achieved their first choice university offer with the majority of our top A-level achievers once again heading to Russell Group universities.

Hayley Covel from East Grinstead achieved 3A* and will be reading mathematics at Durham; Daniel Gooda from Worth achieved A* A* A and will be heading to Bath to read mechanical engineering.

Brain Tarhon from Forest Row performed outstandingly with A* A* A and will read Eeonomics at Manchester.

Lingfield’s Head Boy, Ollie Jones from Felcourt with A* A* A, will be heading to Bristol to read geology.

Results in maths were incredibly encouraging with 100 per cent of students achieving A* - A in the challenging further maths course. Creative and visual arts, including music and media, saw 100 per cent of students achieving A* - B grades.

Headmaster Richard Bool said: “We are delighted with these results as they reflect how hard our students and staff have worked. The standard of teaching and learning in our sixth form is truly impressive and I’d like to publicly thank all involved.”

Head of Sixth Form, Mrs Alison Folkard said: "The numbers joining our sixth form have considerably increased over the years and we offer a wide range of subjects to suit the individual interests of our students.

"They have worked incredibly hard and we are very proud of them all. It is also pleasing to see that a large majority of these students combined co-curricular activities with their studies. Commitment to music, drama and sport activities as well as Gold Duke of Edinburgh featured impressively in this year group."

Deputy Head of Sixth Form, Ms Elaine Bowling, added: "I am really impressed with the extensive range of courses, including medicine, law, engineering, computer science, philosophy and history to name a few, that our students have chosen to go on to study.

"Our UCAS team have worked remarkably hard with our students over the past two years to ensure they have chosen their ideal university course. I would like to congratulate our outgoing Year 13 students whose parents should be enormously proud of them and we all look forward to hearing about their continued success in the future."