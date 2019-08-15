A level results: Christ’s Hospital students should feel ‘real pride’ in their successes

Christ Hospital students, in Horsham, should feel ‘real pride’ in their A level results, the headmaster said.

Pupils and staff are celebrating as 11 per cent of all pre-u and A level grades were equivalent to an A* with 61 per cent of grades at A* to B, according to the school.

Pupils celebrate at Christ's Hospital, near Horsham. Picture by Toby Phillips

Out of 121 pupils, 40 A* or equivalent grades were achieved with 22 pupils gaining at least one A*.

One in five pupils achieved strong grades in four or more a levels, the school added.

Headmaster Simon Reid said: “Our pupils’ results testify to their strong embrace of learning opportunities over many years; they and their teachers, and everyone who has supported their time at Christ’s Hospital, deserve the warmest congratulation.

“Results like these flow from countless influences, many of them well beyond the classroom and at Christ’s Hospital, especially, there can be real pride in the successes reflected so starkly in these statistics.”

A spokesman for the school said that 15 pupils achieved a ‘clean sweep’ of three or more A or A* grades.

Mao Mikami achieved A*, A*, A*, A, A, Montgomerie Wren was awarded A*, A*, A*, A and is going on to study physics at Imperial.

Lydia Thornhill gained A*, D2, A, D3, and will study Chinese at Manchester.

Takashi Yoshinaga achieved A*, A*, A, A and will study economics at UCL, Serenity Thornton was awarded A*, D2, D3, B and is set to study politics, philosophy and law at KCL and Maximus Holloway gained A*, A, A, A and will study medicine at Birmingham.

The school also sent ‘huge congratulations’ to Eugene Ting A*, A, A, A, who will study engineering, Osman Kwok A*, A, A, A who is set to take biomedical science at KCL, Carolyn Acevedo A*, A*, A, B, who will read nat. sci., Yuki Takeuchi A*, A*, A, B, who will study maths and comp. sci. at UCL, Maria Howard A*, A*, A who will read chemistry with French at Imperial, Naomi Cooper A*, A*, A who is set to study classics and English at Oxford, Charles Robinson A*, D2, D2 who will read philosophy at UCL and Matthew Attalah A*, D2, D2 who will study history at LSE.

Christ’s Hospital also praised Naomi, Maria and Montgomerie on achieving their offer requirements to take up their Oxford and Imperial places.

