A-level results: Ardingly College delighted over 'phenomenal' year

Ardingly College’s A Level and IB students are celebrating another phenomenal year of academic success.

In the continued environment of tougher A Level exams, 2019 has been the strongest A*-A performance since records began at the college, with an outstanding 54 per cent of students achieving A*-A versus 46 per cent last year and a very strong 81 per cent A*-B, also an increase on last year.

Students opening their results at Ardingly College

In the IB Diploma, Ardingly students achieved an outstanding average grade of 38 points against a worldwide average of 30, with 98 per cent of students achieving 7-5 at a higher level.

Proving clearly that Ardingly College is a truly co-educational school, both girls and boys showed excellent achievement with girls achieving 59 per cent A*-A and boys 54 per cent.

These 2019 results consolidate the growing academic pedigree of Ardingly and the College’s ability to deliver first class co-education.

Headmaster Ben Figgis said: “Final school exams are a test of character and perseverance as well as intellect. In every aspect our A Level and IB students can be hugely proud of their achievements this year, both individually and collectively.

“A large proportion have been with us throughout their secondary education, so these results really are the culmination of several years of hard work between students and teachers.

“This has been another breakthrough year for Ardingly, with over half of all entries achieving the distinction of an A* or A grade. Students who are able and strongly motivated expect to receive excellent teaching and pastoral support to enable them to achieve these grades, and I am delighted that Ardingly has supported them to do so.”