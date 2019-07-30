Your most popular ideas for Horsham’s Piries Place - revealed

We asked our readers what they thought should go in the empty units in Piries Place – and this is what everyone thought.

More than 500 people voted in our poll, which was shared on our website on Monday, July 29.

The empty units in Piries Place

The runaway winner was Primark with 162 votes (31.9 per cent) with Zara and McDonald’s both coming a distance second with 84 votes (16.5 per cent).

But there were also some creative ideas on social media.

Paul Maynard said: “[I want] A shop for local farm produce ,local meats, dairy products and local farm veg.”

Charlotte Collins added: “Five guys. Such a long way to go to Guildford for a decent burger!”

Liam Cluer called for a Papa Johns while Emi-Rose Brown wanted a ‘zero waste food shop’.

The full list of results are as follows:

Zara - 84 votes (16.5 per cent)

Primark - 162 votes (31.9 per cent)

Zizzi - 21 votes (4.1 per cent)

McDonald’s - 84 votes (16.5 per cent)

A vegan restaurant - 32 votes (6.3 per cent)

Iceland - 20 votes (3.9 per cent)

A John Lewis clothing store - 28 votes (5.5 per cent)

IKEA - 19 votes (3.7 per cent)

Soft play adventure - 25 votes (4.9 per cent)

Taco Bell - 33 votes (6.5 per cent)