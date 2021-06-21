Your chance to be an apprentice journalist in Sussex

Your chance to join our news team

Jpimedia’s popular apprenticeship scheme is making a return giving two budding reporters the chance to join our team!

Do you fancy a job where you could interview the Prime Minister? Or tackle a professional footballer in a press conference? Would you be comfortable sharing a coffee with a top comedian?

Have you got a talent for taking pictures or shooting video? Do you want to dig out great stories - and see them published?

Our apprentices have done all of these things and more. And if you want your chance, we need to hear from you NOW.

We want two bright, enthusiastic, creative and hard-working young people aged between 18 and 24 to join our team based in Chichester covering news across Sussex for our newspapers, websites and social media.

What’s in it for you?

* A professional journalism qualification, the NCTJ Diploma in Journalism

* The opportunity to earn a wage while learning your trade

* All college fees paid by us

* Professional training plus on-going support

* A personal mentor to help you through the apprenticeship

* An 18-month contract starting this summer

* 26 days’ annual leave, plus bank holidays

* Four days per week at work, and one day a week in college

We are not looking for perfect qualifications, we need people with loads of enthusiasm and fresh ideas to help us tell stories in words, pictures, video and podcasts.

Send us your name, age, address and contact details and tell us what you are doing now and why you would make a great apprentice, in no more than 300 words.

Email your details to [email protected] with the words APPRENTICE SUSSEX in the subject line by Friday, July 2 2021.

JPIMedia is committed to being an equal opportunity employer with a diverse workforce and we encourage applicants from all backgrounds. We will consider all applicants for employment without regard to race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, disability or age. We encourage and consider flexible working arrangements for all roles.

JPIMedia is one of the largest newspaper and digital publishing companies in the UK. Millions of people come to our websites every day for their local and national news, sport and opinions.

We are also home to more than 100 local newspapers, including a number of titles in Sussex some of the country’s most prestigious and trusted daily brands.