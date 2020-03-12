Worthing shop named best independent craft beer retailer in the UK

A Worthing shop and bar has been named best independent craft beer retailer in a single location in the UK.

Winners of the SIBA Business Awards 2020 were announced last night, at the first evening of the Society of Independent Brewers’ flagship event, BeerX UK, in Liverpool.

Gareth Harries and his wife Gemma Clegg, co-owners of Beer No Evil. Picture: Steve Robards SR2003062

Beer No Evil, in Brighton Road, was one of four finalists in the category, alongside Beer Central in Sheffield, Bier Huis in Ossett and Ghost Whale in Brixton.

Owners Gemma Clegg and Gareth Harries, who opened Beer No Evil in October 2018, were thrilled to be announced as the winner.

The awards were hosted by Jonny Garrett and Brad Evans from The Craft Beer Channel.

Jonny, who was also on the judging panel, said: “I was blown away by some of the entries into this year’s business awards and it was really tough to whittle down.

“The innovation, variation and commitment so clear in most of the entries was inspiring. We’re lucky to have such amazing people and businesses in our industry.”