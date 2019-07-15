Worthing’s Westdene House highlights important role of arts in care homes
The value of arts in a care home setting was celebrated at Westdene House in Worthing as it opened its doors to the community. Staff organised an exhibition of work for National Care Home Open Day and the highlight was a memory tree, made by the residents, with each leaf carrying one of their stories.
Mahendra Kuruppuarachchi, director of Aspire Life Care, which runs the home, said: “Art does play a very important part when caring for the adult community. This is the fourth consecutive year Westdene House has taken part in the day and we have seen a growth in the community support for this national event over the years.”