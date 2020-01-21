Worthing pub launches free SHUFL. club to help combat loneliness among young people

Young people are the target for a new campaign to reduce loneliness, launched by Greene King.

Thieves Kitchen pub in Worthing has been chosen to take part in the No One Alone campaign and will be launching a free shuffleboard club on Monday, January 20.

Greene King found a third of people aged 22 to 37 felt they always or often felt lonely

The company believes pubs can help reduce loneliness among people of all ages and it is trialling a new partnership with SHUFL. as part of its national campaign.

It is hoped the currently popularity for the game can be used as a way of helping young people in the area to connect and interact with each other.

Andria Pomeroy, general manager at Thieves’ Kitchen, said: “Loneliness affects all ages and we think it’s important to provide an opportunity for young people to meet others at a fun, engaging evening in our pub.

“We’re really excited to join with SHUFL. to provide such events and hope it will make a difference to people experiencing loneliness in our community.

“Pubs are in the heart of communities and can play a vital role in helping to tackle social isolation, becoming a hub for anyone struggling with loneliness or belonging.

“As part of No One Alone we want to provide more opportunities for individuals to come to our pub to connect with others, build relationships and gain a sense of inclusion within their community.”

In a recent YouGov survey, a third of people aged between 22 and 37 said they always or often felt lonely.

The inaugural free SHUFL Club at Thieves’ Kitchen will be held on Monday, January 20, at 7.30pm. Each game involves up to eight players sliding weighted pucks down a specially-designed table, aiming to land them in high-scoring areas.

Ben Minter, SHUFL. commercial manager, said: “SHUFL. are delighted to be partnering with Greene King on the valuable No One Alone initiative. Greene King´s research indicated that 20 per cent of Millennials said they believe they have no friends.

“This has prompted us to develop the concept of the SHUFL Club, as a great way of encouraging people to get together, have fun and meet new people over a game of shuffleboard.

“Our goal is to establish the club as a regular ongoing feature and we are looking forward to supporting the local communities around the selected Greene King pubs.”