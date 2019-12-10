Worthing pub hosts lunch for veterans as part of Heineken’s Brewing Good Cheer campaign

Veterans, carers and volunteers enjoyed a Christmas lunch in Worthing as part of Heineken’s Brewing Good Cheer campaign. Residents from Care for Veterans’ Worthing hospital home were taken to The Park View in Durrington, where licensee Steve Pease and his staff welcomed them for a three-course festive meal.

Brewing Good Cheer, now in its fourth year, celebrates the important role pubs play in communities by bringing people together for a festive event, especially those who might not often get a chance to visit their local. Steve said: “When we took over The Park View 19 months ago, we made it our mission to create a pub at the heart of the community that is welcoming to all, families and individuals, young and old, from all different backgrounds. We also decided we wanted to give as much back to the community as we can and Brewing Good Cheer enables us to do this, particularly at a time when being kind and bringing people together is so important.”

Care for Veterans residents enjoyed Christmas lunch at The Park View pub in Worthing as part of Heineken's Brewing Good Cheer campaign User (UGC) Buy a Photo

