Worthing hotel launches weekly Char and Chat meet-up

It is good to talk but as people do not always find it easy to strike up a conversation, a Worthing hotelier has come up with a solution.

Char and Chat will be just that, an opportunity to talk over a cup of tea at the Ardington Hotel in Steyne Gardens, Worthing.

Hotelier Simon Margaroli with Worthing town crier Bob Smytherman, joint founder of Worthing Mental Health Awareness Week

Hotelier Simon Margaroli is launching the initiative with Worthing town crier Bob Smytherman, joint founder of Worthing Mental Health Awareness Week.

The weekly meet-ups, starting on Friday, March 6, follow a successful tea and chat event held at the hotel on Time To Talk Day two weeks ago.

Simon said: “Most people like a bit of a natter and will happily engage with a complete stranger while taking a cab, sitting on a bus or waiting in a lengthy queue.

“But, of course, it always seems to take either a shared something to happen or one of the individuals to spark the conversation.

“In reality, however, we thankfully don’t spend our lives on public transport or queuing, even though it is a favourite British pastime. I say thankfully we don’t but actually for many people, that is the one of the few opportunities for a chat.

“Opportunity is, I think, the key here. Everybody is seemingly too busy on their mobile or laptop to have an idle chat, or has their headphones on.

“I like a chat, love it. Everybody always has something interesting to say and unless the complete strangers that I talk to are all just being very polite, I am reasonably convinced they enjoy a natter, too.

“I have created an opportunity for a natter, chatter, jaw, chinwag, gas, in our lounge every Friday from 10.30am to midday. Just simply come along and there will be my friendly hosts who will welcome and look after you.”

Tea or coffee and homemade cake is £3.50, for example. There is also a bar.

If all goes well, Simon would like to develop the idea but having a similar arrangement in Indigo restaurant, with a ‘natter and nosh’ table.

The hotel has been in Simon’s family for four generations, having been started by his great grandparents 92 years ago.