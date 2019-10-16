Worthing gym offers free month in exchange for food for Worthing Winter Night Shelter

A Worthing gym has teamed up with Worthing Winter Night Shelter, setting up a food collection point to help homeless people in the town.

Diamond Fitness, a women-only gym in Broadwater, is collecting bags of non-perishable food and every female who donates will receive one month’s free gym membership.

Diamond Fitness, the Herald's Gym of the Year 2017. Photo by Derek Martin DM17418527a

Manager Lois Hallett said: “Diamond Fitness, winner of the Worthing Herald Gym Of The Year 2017, have teamed up with local charity Storm Ministries to help provide shelter and food to Worthing’s homeless population this winter.

“Worthing Winter Night Shelter opens every year from November right though until March, providing vital shelter and care throughout the coldest months of the year to the most vulnerable.

“The shelter has proved to be a massive success, thanks to all of the amazing volunteers who dedicate their free time to ensure the smooth running of the project.”

Contact Diamond Fitness on 01903 208019 for more information on donation requirements.