Worthing firm Slightly Different Foods gets #SBS Twitter boost from Theo Paphitis

A Worthing firm has been selected by ex-Dragon’s Den star Theo Paphitis for a business-boosting tweet in his Small Business Sunday competition.

Sonia Mason, owner of Slightly Different Foods, impressed the entrepreneur with her tweet showing she now has six FODMAP Friendly and vegan approved cooking sauces, after only one year in business.

Sonia said: “We have gone from start-up to having the largest range of UK manufactured FODMAP Friendly and vegan approved sauces for cooking, marinating and dipping, designed to cater for the needs of the 12million IBS sufferers.

“They are allergen free, too. It is great to have support from Theo because it’s been tough trying to raise our profile and Theo has recognised our hard work and helped spread the word about what we do to his following.”

Sonia was diagnosed with IBS in 2014 and started creating her own recipes to help ease her symptoms.

She explained: “I knew I couldn’t ignore my diagnosis and suffer the consequences. I had to make significant changes to my diet but I soon realised that every supermarket I visited didn’t cater for IBS sufferers, so I started researching food allergies and discovered the Low FODMAP diet.

Sonia Mason has developed six FODMAP Friendly and vegan approved cooking sauces

“I realised that I had to take control, so I started creating my own recipes that ensured the discomfort I previously experienced was a thing of the past.

“I wanted to enjoy foods that had previously caused me problems and started to experiment with different ingredients that delivered the same taste without the discomfort. This resulted in the birth of Slightly Different Foods.”

As one of six Small Business Sunday winners selected on Sunday, June 16, Sonia had her #SBS message retweeted by Theo Paphitis to his 500,000 followers.

In addition, her profile has been added to his website www.theopaphitissbs.com.

Sonia said: “Slightly Different Foods gained over 100 new followers in 24 hours and extra orders for the cooking sauces.”

Slightly Different Foods is based at Amelia House, in Crescent Road, Worthing.

Small business champion Theo said: “We are thrilled to welcome new #SBS members every week and highlight just how important it is to support our small businesses here in the UK.

“My vision is that everyone who has ever won an #SBS retweet from me becomes part of a friendly club; like-minded individuals who can share successes and learnings. The website will also give a valuable profile to the winners chosen and I wish Slightly Different Foods every success.”