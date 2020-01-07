Worthing cafe launches work-based training programme

Worthing Mencap is excited to launch its new work-based training programme.

The first intake of trainees arrived today to meet programme co-ordinator Ronald Bell at Buddys coffee shop in South Farm Road.

Worthing Mencap programme co-ordinator Ronald Bell with trainees Matthew England and Gemma Roberts

The charity is offering two programmes for unemployed people with learning disabilities or autism in the Worthing area, thanks to a grant from the European Social Fund.

Alex Harman, commercial development officer, said: “Today is a very exciting day for Worthing Mencap.

“Working with the Jobcentre and the Work Aid project, we have received referrals to fill our first intake of trainees.”

The programmes, which will run for six months, cover food preparation and customer service.

Alex explained: “Our trainees will be learning the ropes and helping to run Buddys coffee shop. The aim of the training is to get more people with a learning disabilities or autism closer to employment and into paid work or further education.

“The individual training programmes are designed to meet the individual needs of our trainees, whilst providing a live environment to practise their work skills at a pace that suits them.”

Worthing Mencap has been building links with local businesses and has established a business network to support the training and help in building the pathway to employment.

Buddys is open Tuesday to Friday, 10am to 2pm.