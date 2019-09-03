Wick Festival: Picture gallery round-up from Littlehampton’s new ten-day event
Wick Festival has finished in style with a fabulous We Will Meet Again event organised by Age UK. The World War Two themed event at Wick Hall on Monday was opened with a parade by sea cadets from Littlehampton and Bognor, followed by a minute’s silence.
Some visitors arrived in vintage clothes and all were treated to tea and biscuits as they listened to the Age UK Choir perform.
1. Wick Festival Of Pets
One of the many cute dogs at Wick Festival of Pets
All copyright remains the property of Scott Ramsey 2019