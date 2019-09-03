Members of the Age UK Choir entertain visitors at the We Will Meet Again event

Wick Festival: Picture gallery round-up from Littlehampton’s new ten-day event

Wick Festival has finished in style with a fabulous We Will Meet Again event organised by Age UK. The World War Two themed event at Wick Hall on Monday was opened with a parade by sea cadets from Littlehampton and Bognor, followed by a minute’s silence.

Some visitors arrived in vintage clothes and all were treated to tea and biscuits as they listened to the Age UK Choir perform.

One of the many cute dogs at Wick Festival of Pets

Heather Sanderson from Arun Dog Training with some of the visitors at the Wick Festival of Pets

The Arun Dog Training stand at Wick Festival of Pets

Lisa Edwards from Pet Care in Rustington at Wick Festival of Pets

