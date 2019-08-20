Wick Festival combines scarecrow festival and family fun in one new ten-day event for Littlehampton

The new Wick Festival launches in Littlehampton with a free family cream tea, a great start to a full ten days of fun activities for all ages.

Organised by Wick Village Traders Association, this first Wick Festival follows the successful launch of the Wick Village Scarecrow Festival last August.

Wick Village Traders Association members launch the new Wick Festival. Picture: Scott Ramsey

Running from Saturday, August 24, to Tuesday, September 3, the festival aims to bring together a mixture of family fun and community events for everyone to enjoy.

Julie Roby, one of the organisers, said: “Our members wanted to put on a festival at the end of the school summer holidays.

“It’s often a time when everyone is at home after being away on their summer holidays and they are looking for some local family events to attend.

“We’ve worked hard to create a programme of events, many of which are free, to fill that gap and allow people in the local area to attend without travelling far.

“We kick things off with a free family cream tea and have events like boxing fitness and football coaching sessions, even a Wick Festival of Pets event. It’s going to be a lot of fun and we would love to see everyone come along and take part.”

The cream tea will be held at Wick Hall, in Wick Street, on Saturday, August 24, 1pm to 4pm. All are welcome and each person is entitled to one cup of tea or juice and one scone and cream, while stocks last. More can be purchased on the day, as desired.

During the afternoon, residents will be able to meet some of the stars of the village and find out about clubs and organisations in the area.

The Flower Shop challenge will be judged during the cream tea. To take part, collect all the materials from shop, in Wick Street, from Wednesday, August 21, to Friday, August 23, and create a floral arrangement at home. Entry is for adults only and costs £7.

Worzel Gummidge and Aunt Sally will be popping in to the cream tea, too, to help launch the second Wick Village Scarecrow Festival, which will run for all ten days of Wick Festival.

Pick up a map from Morrisons Littlehampton, The Flower Shop or Wick Information Centre and follow the route to find all the handmade scarecrows.

There is a competition to name your favourite scarecrow, with a cash prize donated by Going Spare.

The family-run business also has its own Going Spare’s 30th anniversary mega challenge to identify the products on display, with a prize for the winner.

Visit www.wickvillage.com for more information.