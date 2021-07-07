Why GLP have chosen to invest and build in Manor Royal - From the Manor

In this week’s “From the Manor” column we hear from Adrienne Howells, Development Director at GLP, about why they have chosen to invest and build in Manor Royal

Who are GLP?

GLP is one of Europe’s leading investors, developers and operators of logistics real estate, infrastructure, finance and related technologies. GLP’s European operation has a 30-year heritage of developing, investing and managing prime logistics real estate across 12 European countries. In the UK, GLP has 1.15 million sq ft of logistics space currently under construction with an intention to develop a further 3 million sq ft annually.

GLP are developing a new 7.7 acre site near Napier Way.

GLP’s way of working is deeply rooted in a customer-centric culture, continuous innovation and developing best-in-class distribution warehouses for some of the world’s most dynamic consumer brands, manufacturers, retailers and third party logistics companies.

Where have you invested in Manor Royal?

We have invested in 7.7 acre site located adjacent to Napier Way and Woolborough Lane, near to where Hermes currently are and next to the Digital Realty data centre where GSK used to be.

Why did you choose Manor Royal?

Mainly because Manor Royal Business District is the biggest business park in the Gatwick Diamond area and because of its excellent national and international transport links via Gatwick Airport, the A23 and the M23, and Thameslink rail services.

The business district is also an extremely popular choice for a diverse range of occupiers, including a host of blue chip global brands, making it an attractive investment opportunity.

What are you planning to build?

The proposal is for the construction of three logistics warehouses, together with associated car parking, landscaping and offices. Vehicular access is proposed from Napier Way/Woolborough Lane via a rearranged priority junction. Each unit would be provided with its own allocated car, cycle and HGV parking, including electric vehicle charging points to promote the use of sustainable transport.

We are funding enhancements to the local cycle network, notably through a new cycleway on Woolborough Lane, and are working with the Manor Royal BID on how we can support their other initiatives.

The appearance of each building will feature the enhanced GLP standard specification 2020 which includes a modern treatment to the design of the primary office elevation, together with a range of enhancements throughout the welfare facilities.

We have identified a strong market for logistics in this location and we are very keen to commence development as soon as possible. Ideally, construction would commence during autumn 2021.

What kind of businesses are you looking to attract?

The overarching design intention is to create a high-quality contemporary development that is both attractive and a functional extension to a well-established employment area.

Combined with the site’s excellent accessibility and with a sensitively landscaped environment, the proposal is intended to positively encourage new business to locate at Manor Royal, such as parcel operators, third-party logistics, retailers and e-commerce businesses, as well as local businesses who may be looking to relocate to larger or more modern facilities.

How confident are you in the economic outlook for Manor Royal?

We feel very positive about the economic outlook for Manor Royal and we are confident that it will evolve into the south east’s leading mixed-activity employment hub, providing modern business accommodation, a range of supporting amenities and achieving environmental excellence to drive the growth of Crawley and the Gatwick Diamond economy.

- Find out more about GLP at www.glp.com