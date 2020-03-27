West Sussex wedding venue and local businesses rally to help Littlehampton couple marry before lockdown

A Littlehampton couple changed the date of their wedding at the last minute to enable their marriage to go ahead before the coronavirus lockdown.

Maryann and James Stedman had planned a wedding with 70 guests at Long Furlong Barn in Clapham for Friday, March 20.

Maryann and James Stedman at Long Furlong Barn in Clapham

With the coronavirus crisis worsening, they made the difficult and agonising decision to cancel, in order to safeguard their friends and family.

Venue manager Vicki Lamont spoke to the couple and, understanding their brave decision not to proceed, decided to go above and beyond to help them, with the support of other local businesses.

Following a conversation with the bride and bridegroom, she offered them the opportunity to proceed with their marriage last Wednesday, two days before the planned date.

Instead of the wedding they planned, Maryann and James had a private ceremony with just the registrar, witnesses and their mums.

Vicki said it was nice to be able to help the couple, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, so they could achieve their dream of being married.

She said: “On the cusp of lockdown, they made the decision to proceed with their marriage two days earlier than planned, to ensure they could get married, but without their guests.

“As a result, they had no wedding suppliers to support them, so I became official photographer, taking photographs of their ceremony.

“We felt that offering the couple the option of continuing with their vows with the most important people around them was what they wanted, so we were happy to continue and provide a moment of happiness in these uncertain times.”

Greenfingers florist in Worthing supplied a complimentary wedding bouquet for the bride and Brighton-based caterers Circa Events provided complimentary fizz to celebrate with after the ceremony.

Long Furlong Barn has also offered the couple the opportunity to reschedule their date with their family, towards the end of 2020.

-----

A message from the Editor, Gary Shipton:

Thank you for reading this story on our website.

But I also have an urgent plea to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality local news on this free-to-read site and in print, please purchase a copy of our newspaper as well. With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on our town centres and many of our valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you buying a copy.

Our journalists are highly trained by the National Council for the Training of Journalists (NCTJ) and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards anywhere in the world. Our content is universally trusted - as all independent research proves.

As Baroness Barran said in a House of Lords debate this week on the importance of journalists: “Not only are they a trusted source of facts, but they will have a role to play in rallying communities and getting the message across about how we can keep ourselves and our families safe, and protect our NHS. Undoubtedly, they have a critical role.”

But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis. In return we will continue to forensically cover the local news - not only the impact of the virus but all the positive and uplifting news happening in these dark days.

In addition, please write to your MP urging the Government to provide some additional financial support for local newspapers and their websites like this one and ensuring that supermarkets continue to stock them. I cannot stress enough how important such an intervention would be.

We thank all our readers and advertisers for their understanding and support - and we wish YOU all the best in the coming weeks. Keep safe, and follow the Government advice. Thank you.