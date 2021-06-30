West Sussex farm provides sustainable food for celebrity chef at RHS Chelsea Flower Show

Full Circle Farms, based in Ardingly, will provide fresh and sustainable produce for the Jardin Blanc menu at the flower show, curated by celebrity chef Raymond Blanc OBE.

The farm will also install a unique farm to the garden of the restaurant to showcase how they grow seasonal vegetables, fruits and herbs.

“I’m passionate about the overwhelming benefits of regenerative farming and educating people about where their favourite ingredients come from,” said Tom Morphew, CEO of Full Circle Farms.

Tom Morphew, the CEO of Full Circle Farms. Picture: HDY

Tom said his ‘full circle’ farming model gives his produce an amazing taste and that he is looking forward to bringing it to diners at the event.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Jardin Blanc,” he added.

“The Flower Show is taking place in September this year making it the first autumnal show in its history.”

The partnership is part of RHS Chelsea Flower Show’s commitment to sourcing fresh, sustainable produce and mitigating food waste.

Full Circle Farms is based in Chiddingly Wood near Ardingly. Picture: HDY

Tom and Raymond will take part in a special talk and Q&A session where diners can learn more about their meals.

Tom will also discuss regenerative agriculture, which focuses on holistic farming that does not use chemicals or pesticides to improve soil health and fight climate change.

Any leftover ingredients from the flower show will be supplied to the farm to create compost and fertiliser to grow next year’s crop of fruits and vegetables for Jardin Blanc’s menus.

In addition to Full Circle Farms, Tom founded The Garden Army, which offers green and horticultural therapy at the farm for those struggling with mental health problems.

His organisation also aims to educate and train the next generation of agriculture, hospitality and horticulture workers.

The RHS Chelsea Flower Show takes place from Tuesday to Sunday (September 21-26), with Tom and Raymond’s talk on the Tuesday.