‘We have been waiting years for it’: Horsham shoppers react to new supermarket.

Shoppers in Horsham have been giving their views after the opening of a new supermarket.
Lidl opened its branch in the town this morning (December 12) at 8am.
Ahead of the opening shoppers were queuing up outside.
Charlotte Delal said the new store was ‘lovely’.
She added: “[It’s] really nice. We’re very happy.
“It was a massive trek to have to go to the one at Three Bridges.
“Now I only have to come to Horsham. It’s been perfect.”
Pam Rands added: “We go to Lidl. Usually Worthing.
“We’re definitely going to be coming to this one. We have been waiting years for it.”
Mike added: “[It’s] excellent.
“I’m very local. I don’t even need to bring a car. I used to go to Three Bridges. They’re [Lidl] so much cheaper.”
