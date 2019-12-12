‘We have been waiting years for it’: Horsham shoppers react to new supermarket.

Shoppers in Horsham have been giving their views after the opening of a new supermarket.

Lidl opened its branch in the town this morning (December 12) at 8am.

Traffic queueing to get into the new Horsham Lidl store SUS-191212-102423001

Ahead of the opening shoppers were queuing up outside.

Charlotte Delal said the new store was ‘lovely’.

She added: “[It’s] really nice. We’re very happy.

“It was a massive trek to have to go to the one at Three Bridges.

“Now I only have to come to Horsham. It’s been perfect.”

Pam Rands added: “We go to Lidl. Usually Worthing.

“We’re definitely going to be coming to this one. We have been waiting years for it.”

Mike added: “[It’s] excellent.

“I’m very local. I don’t even need to bring a car. I used to go to Three Bridges. They’re [Lidl] so much cheaper.”

