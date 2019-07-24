Village supermarket near Horsham to close for £350,000 refurbishment

A village supermarket is to close for refurbishment after an investment of several hundred thousand pounds.

Co-op in Rudgwick is to close tomorrow (Thursday July 25) ahead of revealing its new look on Thursday August 1.

The store is set for a �350,000 investment (stock photo)

Paul Simmons, area manager at Co-op, said: “Our Church Street store in Rudgwick will benefit from a major investment of nearly £350,000.

“We are delighted to be undertaking such a significant investment and we’re confident that the improvements will help us to better serve the community.”

The Post Office, inside the store, closed on Tuesday ahead of the refurb.

A spokesman for the Post Office added: “The safety of customers is of paramount importance.”

During the closure customers can visit branches in Alfold Post Office or Loxwood Post Office.

The Post Office is also due to reopen on Thursday August 1.