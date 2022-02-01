UK Power Networks apprenticeship opened new doors for Crawley man

Two years ago, Conor Dalton, 27, from Crawley, helped dig excavations for new gas mains until an apprenticeship with Britain’s biggest electricity network operator, UK Power Networks, led to retraining as a high voltage electricity substation fitter.

He loves his new role helping maintain safe and reliable electricity supplies for homes and businesses in the South East and wants to remind others during National Apprenticeship Week (Feb 7-13) that it’s never too late to learn if you want a career change.

‘Apprenticeships are more important than ever’ - Conor Dalton’s training led to an exciting job in the electricity industry, keeping power flowing in his community.

Conor said: “There weren’t any boring moments on the apprenticeship programme. I wanted a full-on new experience and that’s what I got. I did enjoy it.

“We fix, maintain and install anything that’s required in electricity substations. I love my job in capital programme projects and love seeing the end results of our work.”

This year his employer is inviting applications from 20 new apprentices. Conor completed a course in electrical installations at Crawley College before joining the experienced apprenticeship.

He said: “If anything, apprenticeships are more important than ever now because they help you gain qualifications you might not have got when you were younger.

“My experience on the apprenticeship was challenging and rewarding. It was a big learning curve and I had to get used to the learning environment again. There were a lot of courses, but I put my head down and got through.

“An apprenticeship is a great way to ease yourself into a new work environment. People were very willing to help and I had a lot of advice and guidance along the way. It is a massive benefit knowing you are in good hands and being guided through.”

Conor says life skills are just as important as academic qualifications. He advises new apprentices: “Look at your life experience because our managers want to know who you are as a person and not just about your qualifications. You need to show them the person behind the paperwork. Perform to the best of your ability, demonstrate inclusive behaviour and help each other along the way.”

Sheldon Pavey, Conor’s project supervisor in capital programme at UK Power Networks, said: “If you have the drive and ambition, it is never too late to make career changes and learn new skills and UK Power Networks is a great company to support you on this journey. The training and opportunities are second to none.

“Our newly qualified electrical fitters have integrated well into our delivery team and show great potential. They are already working in substations learning new skills and progressing well. Progression and upskilling is actively encouraged and although their initial training is now complete, Conor’s journey has only just begun and they can be assured that they will have the support they require.”

National Apprenticeship Week will shine a light on the benefits that apprenticeships can bring to individuals, employers and to the wider economy. At UK Power Networks 14 craft apprentices and six higher apprentices will play a key role in the country’s transition to Net Zero, as the company enables communities to use low carbon technologies including electric transport and heating.

UK Power Networks is ranked number six in the UK’s Top 25 Best Big Companies to Work For, and a ‘Platinum’ Investors in People.