Two West Sussex charities for older people embark on new partnership

A Horsham charity which provides services for older people is teaming up with a brand partner in the area to improve activities and reduce financial strain.

Age UK Horsham is to work in close partnership with Age UK West Sussex, Brighton & Hove, which may lead to a full merger in the future.

The partnership will reduce overheads, meaning more of each donation can be directly invested in services and new activities can be developed for people over the age of 50.

The charities will share their expertise, resources and local knowledge, aiming to create sustainable services that help more people than ever before.

In Horsham, existing services will continue to be delivered by dedicated staff and volunteers.

Maureen Vallon, chair of Age UK Horsham District, said “The decision to work with Age UK West Sussex, Brighton & Hove like this makes perfect sense.

“Rather than compete in the same area, we can now pool our resources, to create the best possible services in terms of choice and quality.

“Whether it’s loneliness, frailty, money worries or just an empty social calendar, we’re proud that people in Horsham District can turn to us.

“Both charities are ambitious and our vision is to keep growing, so we can be here for older people for many years to come.”

The two charities are brand partners of Age UK National but exist as separate entities, each with their own Board of Trustees and separate finances.

Last year, Age UK West Sussex, based in Littlehampton, merged with Age UK Brighton & Hove.

Helen Rice, chief executive at the West Sussex, Brighton & Hove charity, said: “After a successful merger with Age UK Brighton & Hove, we know first-hand how pooling resources makes charities more efficient and effective.

“Older people can only benefit as we look to expand what we’re offering, while still keeping the local focus which is so vital.

“I’m really excited about the future as we continue to support, inform, campaign and keep older people at the heart of everything we do.”

The West Sussex, Brighton & Hove charity is presently providing support by filling staffing gaps at the Horsham charity that have arisen through vacancies.

The charity helps 15,000 older people a year, tackling issues such as poverty, social care and loneliness.

The two charities offer information and advice services, exercise activities, art and crafts sessions, home support and hobby groups.

For more information, visit www.ageukwestsussex.org.uk or www.ageukhorshamdistrict.org.uk