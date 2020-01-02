This is when Horsham’s town centre Topshop store will close

Major fashion retailer Topshop has revealed when its Horsham store will close.

The branch will cease trading on February 29, a spokeswoman for the brand confirmed.

Topshop has announced it will close its Horsham store

She said: “We have endeavoured to offer current staff other employment options within the Arcadia Group.

“Our customers can still visit the nearby Topshop Topman Crawley store or shop online at Topshop.com and Topman.com”

The store revealed in mid December it was to close but at the time did not confirm when.

Following the news shoppers reacted to the closure on social media.

