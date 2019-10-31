This is when Horsham’s new supermarket will open

A brand new Horsham supermarket has revealed when it is set to open.

A spokesman for Lidl told the County Times the store is ‘set to open in November’, but said he could not yet confirm a specific date.

Lidl Horsham earlier in the year

The supermarket is currently being built on the former Dreams store in Foundry Lane.

The new branch will include fresh foods, wines and an in-store bakery, Lidl said.

It is set to create up to 40 new jobs.

The new Horsham supermarket will form part of Lidl’s ongoing expansion plans within the UK.

It currently has more than 700 stores and plans to open up to 50 new stores a year.

