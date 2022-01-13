Crawley businesses who meet the relevant criteria can apply for an Additional Restrictions Grant (ARG) of up to £3,000.

In order to qualify, businesses must meet the following criteria:

- Businesses must be actively trading

- Businesses must be severely impacted by the Omicron variant.

- Businesses that have already received grant payments that equal the maximum permitted levels of subsidy will not be eligible to receive ARG funding

- Businesses receiving an Omicron Hospitality & Leisure Grant will not be eligible to receive ARG funding

Applications are now open and must be submitted before 28 February 2022, however the funding for ARG (Round 6) is limited and the council therefore reserves the right to close the scheme early, if it is oversubscribed.

Councillor Peter Lamb, Leader at Crawley Borough Council, said: “Although we have again not been allocated enough funding to help all local businesses, we are doing everything we can to support as many Crawley businesses as possible.

"If businesses wish to apply for the Additional Restrictions Grant, we urge them to do so without delay as there is limited funding. Support with applications is available via the council’s dedicated website page.”

The following thresholds apply:

- Mobile sole-trader or market trader operating on 30 December 2021 will receive a payment of £500

- Premises with a rateable value of exactly £15,000 or under on 30 December 2021 will receive a payment of £1,334

- Premises with a rateable value over £15,000 and less than £51,000 on 30 December 2021 will receive a payment of £2,000

- Premises with a rateable value of exactly £51,000 or over on 30 December 2021 will receive a payment of £3,000.