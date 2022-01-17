This is how Crawley Businesses can apply for reduced rates thanks to COVID-19 Additional Relief Fund

Crawley Borough Council has been provided with additional funding by the government to help Crawley businesses apply for reduced business rates for the current financial year that have lost income due to the COVID-19 pandemic but are ineligible for existing support linked to business rates.

To be eligible for relief funded by the government’s new COVID-19 Additional Relief Fund, businesses must be a ratepayer, liable and occupying the property for business rates in Crawley (for a period of a day or more) as at 1 April 2021.

Businesses will have to provide evidence to demonstrate a substantial loss of income as a result of the COVID-19 crisis and confirm that they have not been helped with other grants or business rates relief. Eligible businesses can apply at www.grantapproval.co.uk.

Councillor Peter Lamb, Leader of Crawley Borough Council, said: “We know that many Crawley businesses have been hit hard during the pandemic. We strongly encourage those who have not yet been helped by other council grants or business rates support to apply for this relief.”

This new relief is available to reduce chargeable amounts in respect of 2021-2022 only.

The following thresholds apply:

- For income receipt losses of up to 10 per cent due to COVID-19, the maximum relief award is 10 per cent.

- For income receipt losses of up to 30 per cent due to COVID-19, the maximum relief award is 20 per cent.

- For income receipt losses of up to 50 per cent due to COVID-19, the maximum relief award is 25 per cent.

- For income receipt losses of over 50 per cent due to COVID-19, the maximum relief award is 30 per cent (up to a maximum of £10,000).