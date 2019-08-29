These are Worthing's 10 most expensive properties currently for sale

1. Brighton Road

This brand new three bed flat, part of the Roffey Homes seafront development that was previously the Aquarena swimming pool site, is on the market for 850,000. Each flat has either spacious balconies or outside space and private secure parking space. The development also features a residents private health club and new seafront square with cafe. https://www.zoopla.co.uk/new-homes/details/50218181

Zoopla: https://www.zoopla.co.uk/new-homes/details/50218181

other