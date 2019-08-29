These are Worthing's 10 most expensive properties currently for sale

This brand new three bed flat, part of the Roffey Homes seafront development that was previously the Aquarena swimming pool site, is on the market for 850,000. Each flat has either spacious balconies or outside space and private secure parking space. The development also features a residents private health club and new seafront square with cafe. https://www.zoopla.co.uk/new-homes/details/50218181
This three-bed penthouse has a south facing balcony offering stunning panoramic seaviews and is on the market for 1,000,000. It has access to the residents swimming pool and has a garage. https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/38997105