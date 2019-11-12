These 9 shops have closed in Horsham town centre in the last year

Although Bedford Sports is yet to close its doors for the last time, partner Fran Bedford revealed she is closing the store at the end of November to retire. Read more: Closing Horsham store is ‘truly grateful’ to its customers
After a challenging year for the high street, we take a look at which Horsham town centre stores have closed.
