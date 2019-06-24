The Flower Shop in Littlehampton beats last year’s total for Coffee Break, supporting cancer charities

Staff at The Flower Shop in Wick have beaten last year’s total for their annual charity Coffee Break event, by more than £100.

The shop, in Wick Street, was transformed into an exotic oasis on Thursday, to give the event a tropical twist.

Dressed up and having fun, head designer Michelle Bly, left, with staff and guest of honour Eileen Smart. Picture: Scott Ramsey

Read more: Story of Bailiffscourt in Climping told by woman who once lived there

Read more: Good year for the roses at East Preston and Kingston Horticultural Society

Michelle Bly, head designer, said: “I can’t believe it, £915 raised, it’s brilliant. We had wonderful weather at the start of the day but around lunchtime, it all changed so I was a little worried if we could be beat last year’s amount but, wow, we sure did, by over £100.

“A big thank you to everyone who attended the event and showed their support. All the money raised will be shared between two fab charities, Cancer Research UK and Cancer United, a local support group.”

Eileen Smart, a well-respected member of the Wick community, was guest of honour and Littlehampton mayor Tracey Baker was delighted to meet her, saying she really brightened her day.

Representatives from Cancer United, which is based in Angmering, also went along to support the event.