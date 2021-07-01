The Chichester district is open for business and inviting employers to relocate here

Scenic Chichester. Pic by Steve Robards

The launch of Invest Chichester, and its new website, coincides with a return to the workplace for many employees who have been working remotely for the past 15 months and responded to the stresses of the Covid-19 pandemic by putting increased importance on both mental and physical health as they prioritise quality of life.

Many employers have recognised the shift in emphasis, providing increased wellbeing opportunities to support, retain and recruit talented staff — moving social events online, and delivering more regular catch ups and activities to improve mental health — from mindfulness and yoga to company-wide timeouts from the screen over lunch.

Invest Chichester is looking to attract those who are placing a greater importance on wellbeing and leisure time by showcasing the district’s rich culture and heritage which, alongside its open spaces across the South Downs National Park, Chichester Harbour and coastal towns, offers an unrivalled quality of life.

Chichester can provide more space for those who have moved, or are considering moving, out of smaller accommodation in urban centres and heading for more affordable properties outside of major hubs.

It also boasts good connectivity with central London around an hour and a half away as well as three international airports within 90 minutes — Heathrow, Gatwick and Southampton. Looking to the coast, Portsmouth and Southampton, two of Britain’s largest port towns are 20 and 45 minutes away respectively.

The district is also home to major, well-established, employers including Goodwood, Natures Way Foods and Rolls-Royce.

Chichester District Council has identified opportunities for businesses across numerous sectors including industrial and logistics, creative and digital, as well as tourism and leisure.

Across its new campaign, the council will be showcasing the space and assets on offer, as well as supporting businesses in moving to the district.

There are also benefits for employees too with the opportunity to be part of a growing economy with outstanding schools, providing an unrivalled work-life blend.

Tony Dignum, cabinet member for growth, place and regeneration at CDC, said: “We want businesses that are new to the district to discover what it has to offer, and we want those already living and working in this wonderful part of the world to benefit from the investment that we hope to attract.

“The Chichester district has so much to offer and our doors are open to businesses looking to make a change for the better and locate here, grow, and thrive. There’s no better time than now to get in touch, start a conversation and enjoy the benefits those of us lucky enough to be here already do.”

Stephanie Jones, head of communications at Natures Way Foods, said: “We’re lucky enough to have a long history of working in the district and have the best of town, country and seaside living on the doorstep of our four sites.

Mark Minchell, director at chartered surveyors Flude, said: “Chichester has a strong commercial offer across all subsectors and has been remarkably resilient throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The district’s appeal largely lies in the work-life balance it affords businesses and their employees and a core strength lies in its industrial and logistics hubs, where requirements remain consistent in an ever-growing market.”