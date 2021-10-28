The builders – also known as Brad Hanson, from Littlehampton, and Sam Hughes, from Bognor Regis – have attracted more than one-million followers on social media with their range of cheeky, funny and informative videos.

Their new food business, The Bald Kitchen, was opened yesterday (Wednesday, October 27). The duo received planning permission about three months ago and have since worked hard to get The Bald Kitchen built and ready to welcome the public.

Sam said: “Our opening day went really well, it was really busy and people left with full bellies.

“We had a few hiccups by the end of the day with electricity, but we muscled on through.

“We served around 150 to 200 people, the drive-through and the walk-in café were both so busy.

“We felt ecstatic to be open, it was an amazing feeling, and it felt great to use local businesses to supply food to the local people.”

The Bald Kitchen, in Crookthorne Lane, Climping, has a drive-through and a walk-up café. The driv-through is open from 6am to 6pm on weekdays, from 7am to 6pm on Saturdays, and from 8am to 2pm on Sundays, while the café is open 8am to 6pm every day.

