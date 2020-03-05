Teville Gate’s history as Worthing’s biggest eyesore - in pictures
Planning permission was granted for massive redevelopment of Worthing’s Teville Gate on Wednesday night, raising hopes that building work will finally start on site.
With years of delays and false starts, we look back at the history of the area over the last 15 years in pictures.
Work is moving quickly to build the new base for HMRC in Worthing at Teville Gate. The previous Teville Gate House was demolished last year
After buildings had been demolished at the Teville Gate site, Worthing, with the former office block Teville Gate House still standing in the background. Photo by Derek Martin Photography.
Demolition progresses at Worthing's Teville Gate. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
Back in 2017 Daniel Humphries, the leader of Worthing borough council looking at the site as demolition works take place
