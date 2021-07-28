Taylor Wimpey site manager recognised with top industry award

Out of 10,000 Site Managers from around the UK, John and Michael are one of 450 who have been recognised for their dedication to building high quality homes.

With 72 of its Site Managers recognised for their achievements in 2021, Taylor Wimpey has more award-winning Site Managers per development than any other major national homebuilder.

For over 40 years, Pride in the Job Quality Awards have been highly regarded in the house-building industry. Awards are presented following a rigorous judging process by NHBC inspectors and John Willmer’s win gives homebuyers the assurance that the homes at Westvale Park are of the highest quality.

Michael Murray said: “We’re delighted to have won a Pride in the Job award. It’s an honour not just for me, but for the whole team at Westvale Park.

“They all work incredibly hard and take great pride in ensuring that the homes we build are completed to the best possible standards.”

Leon McGinty, Production Director at Taylor Wimpey South Thames, said: “We have always been committed to maintaining the highest levels of quality and customer service and we continue to be an NHBC award-winning homebuilder year after year. 2021 has been our most successful year in over 10 years and we’re incredibly proud of John Willmer, Michael Murray and the team at Westvale Park. This award is thoroughly deserved.”

Steve Wood, NHBC Chief Executive, said: “Pride in the Job has been pivotal in improving the quality of new homes for more than 40 years.

“Despite the numerous challenges the industry has faced, the very best site managers of 2021 have remained focused on delivering high quality new homes for their customers.

“At NHBC we are very proud of Pride in the Job, what it stands for and the impact it has across the sector. Pride in the Job winning sites have higher levels of homeowner satisfaction as these homes are among the very best in the country.

“Congratulations to all the 2021 Pride in the Job Quality Award winners – be proud of what you are building and the standards you are setting.”

Pride in the Job is the only UK-wide awards scheme that recognises the significant contribution of Site Managers who achieve the highest standards in new home construction. For further information visit https://www.nhbc.co.uk/awards-and-events/pride-in-the-job/2021-awards.

Taylor Wimpey is an industry leader in build quality and has been awarded a 5-star rating for customer satisfaction from the Home Builders Federation (HBF). Find out more at https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/why-choose-us/our-quality-assurance