The Three Crowns’ new licensee Stephanie Everett and Heineken-owned Star Pubs & Bars aim to transform the pub at Ashurst Wood, near East Grinstead, into a quality establishment that serves outstanding food.

The project starts in mid December and the pub is scheduled to open by early March, creating 20 new jobs.

“I’ve worked in hospitality for many years – it’s a dream come true to be taking on such a lovely old pub,” said Stephanie.

Stephanie Everett, the new licensee of The Three Crowns at Ashurst Wood. Picture: Simon Dack.

She said local residents have been longing for The Three Crowns to reopen since it shut its doors in 2017.

“I want to make it an asset to the village and a pub they can be proud of once again,” she added.

One of the goals of the makeover will be to renovate the outside of the 1930s building and enhance the entrance to Ashurst Wood.

The large garden will be landscaped with a new terrace, offering seating for 180 people and festoon lighting.

The Three Crowns at Ashurst Wood . Picture: Simon Dack.

A secret secluded patio surrounded by shrubs will be reinstated as well.

The inside work aims to upgrade the pub throughout, while preserving its character and keeping its original features like the open fire and flagstone floors.

The redesign will incorporate a heritage colour scheme too, with wood panelling and leather upholstery.

The Three Crowns will boast a spacious bar and a 50-seater dining area.

An artist's impression of the refurbished Three Crowns at Ashurst Wood. Picture: Simon Dack.

The terrace will get new patio doors and two new windows will be added to the pub to bring in more light.

The kitchen will be refitted and the pub will have new toilets as well.

Stephanie, a chef who works at Brasserie Blanc, wants to focus on food at the pub and make dishes from scratch using fresh, locally sourced ingredients where possible.

The menu will change with the seasons, she said, and The Three Crowns will have a wide selection of premium beers, wines and spirits, as well as barista-style coffee.

Stephanie Everett, the new licensee of The Three Crowns at Ashurst Wood. Picture: Simon Dack.

Stephanie wants to install state-of-the-art dispense equipment too and overhaul the cellar.

Star Pubs & Bars’ area manager Sarah Bramley said: ““We’re delighted to be finally breaking ground on the refurbishment of The Three Crowns.

“Our plans were delayed by the pandemic, and we’ll be working flat out to reopen the doors as soon as possible.”

“With Stephanie at the helm, The Three Crowns will be a fantastic local as well as a destination dining spot for those from further afield,” she added.

“We’re confident the new-look pub will be worth the wait, and thank the village for their patience.”

While The Three Crowns dates back to the 1930s, it is believed a pub has been on the plot since 1725.

Stephanie wants to celebrate The Three Crowns’ history and to hear from anyone who knows more about its past.