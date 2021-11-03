The Sussex housebuilder said the housing market has stayed strong in the South East over the past 18 months, with demand from homebuyers at an all-time high.

Nationwide’s latest house price index, for example, shows that UK house prices are now 13 per cent higher than before the Covid pandemic.

“It’s clear that the housing market isn’t due to slow down anytime soon, despite the end of the stamp duty holiday,” said Sara Stanhope, sales and marketing director for Jones Homes Southern.

Folders Grove in Burgess Hill where Jones Homes has seen increased demand over recent months. Picture: Liberty PR.

Sara said many buyers’ priorities changed during the pandemic with an increased demand for home working spaces.

“One of the most common changes we’ve seen is that more customers seek green open space and countryside on their doorstep,” she said.

Sara added that the ‘significant relocation’ out of London has also caused a boom in the local property market.

She said: “We’ve welcomed many buyers from South East London postcodes to our Sussex developments, who want more for their money and better access to the countryside – while still benefitting from the excellent commuter links available in this part of the world.”

The five-bedroom Connaught, which costs £925,000, is the only home currently available to buy at the Folders Grove development in Burgess Hill.