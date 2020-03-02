Storefront improvement grants for Haywards Heath businesses

Two Haywards Heath businesses will be given a fresh new look thanks to £8,000 of grant money from Mid Sussex District Council.

Grape & Grain and Fine Baps, both in The Broadway, will each receive £4,000 from the council’s Storefront Improvement Grant Scheme. The money was approved at a meeting of the cabinet grants panel on Tuesday (February 25).

Fine Baps, a takeaway coffee and sandwich shop, will use the money to replace its ‘outdated’ signage and awning along with its wooden facade.

Grape & Grain, an independent wine and deli store, will also update its signage as well as replacing the shop window and redesigning the forecourt to include a wheelchair ramp.

A report to the panel said the business would use local suppliers to carry out the work, wherever possible.

The grants scheme is funded by £21,000 from West Sussex County Council. These latest bids leave Mid Sussex with £3,710 in the pot.

Vice-chairman Stephen Hillier: “I’m very happy with this. It’s good stuff and I look forward to hearing how the money is spent – it’s a very good scheme.”