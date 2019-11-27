Steyning shoppers raise £16,500 for local good causes

Shoppers at The Co-op in Steyning have helped raise £16,500 for good causes, benefiting children in the area.

Through The Big Co-op Payout, money has been raised for St Andrew’s Pre-School in Steyning, Steyning Primary School and 1st Beeding and Bramber Scout Group.

Co-op area manager Carrie McCambridge and Steyning store manager Nadine King, centre, presenting the cheque to three local good causes. Picture: Liz Pearce LP191800

Representatives from each cause gathered at the High Street store on Saturday for the official cheque presentation.

The money was raised through the membership card scheme, which gives one per cent of money spent on selected Co-op branded products and services to causes in the area through the Local Community Fund.