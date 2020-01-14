Steyning shop to close for refurbishment and essential maintenance

A Steyning shop is closing for repairs and a refit after 25 years of trading in the town.

Essential maintenance work is needed at the St Barnabas House charity shop in Steyning High Street and the shop will be closed for about a week while it is carried out.

The St Barnabas House charity shop in Steyning. Picture: Google Maps

The shop raises vital funds for the Worthing hospice, thanks to the support of a team of volunteers.

Jan Harper, head of retail, said: “Each week, our incredible team of staff and volunteers process and sell over 600 items that have been generously donated by the community.

“All this work means the shop will raise enough funds to provide over 340 days of respite care for a patient through our Hospice at Home service.

“We apologise to all our customers and donors for any inconvenience whilst the works are being carried out and we look forward to welcoming everyone back to the new look shop.”

The shop will close at 4pm on Friday, January 17, and during the following week, there will be essential maintenance work carried out, as well as some improvements to give the shop a fresh new look.

No donations can be accepted during the refurbishment. The nearest St Barnabas House shops are at 46 High Street, Shoreham; 3 Elm Lodge, High Street, Henfield; and Old Mill Square, Storrington .

If you have any enquiries, call the main retail warehouse on 01903 275660.