Steyning shop Dandylion Style has full house for lunch on Christmas Day

A Steyning shop that opened on Christmas Day had a full house, having offered lunch to people who would otherwise be alone.

Dandylion Style owner Igor Srzic-Cartledge was thrilled with the response to his offer and said it would not have happened without teamwork.

Dandylion Style owner Igor Srzic-Cartledge, right, with his guests in the shop in Christmas Day

Year-six children at Steyning Primary School created Christmas decorations and written Christmas cards for all the people joining Igor on Christmas Day, having heard about the festive lunch and asked to help.

Igor said: “We had a full house, 25 people in total. It was lovely evening and very festive, too.

“Doreen was celebrating with us on her 89th birthday.

“I want to take this opportunity to say thank you to all who got involved for their help, volunteers who made the store look like home, people who helped with some food preparation, the local cafe giving us tables, chairs, cutlery, etc., people bringing donations, and I could go on and on.

“I loved that community got together. It was great having whole new family on Christmas day.

“Molly who was singing was just like an angel voice from heaven.

“We all had a great time and I was so happy because those people did not spend Christmas on their own, they came to Dandylion Style and we had a great Christmas party.”