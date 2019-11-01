Shoreham shop worker retires after 30 years at Boots

Boots in Shoreham has said goodbye to popular pharmacy dispenser Lin Walpole as she retires after 30 years at the High Street shop.

The shop was decorated for the occasion today, as a surprise for Lin, and flowers were presented as a thank you from colleagues.

Lin Walpole with colleagues at Boots in Shoreham, where she has worked for 30 years

Jessica Logan, store manager, said: “Lin is retiring after a huge 30 years’ service at this one shop. She hit her milestone of 30 years on October 6 this year.

“She’s a really special lady. This is only her third job ever and she’s obviously shown her commitment with Boots for sticking with us so long.

“She’s a dispenser and pharmacy adviser and has a lot of regular customers who will miss her greatly, as her patient safety and customer care is second to none.”

Lin said she got a Christmas job at the shop when her youngest son started school and just never left.

“The years have gone by so quickly,” she said.

“You do get to know your customers quite well, being a small town.”

She plans to spend her retirement travelling with her husband John and their first stop is Norway, with hopes of seeing the Northern Lights.

Next year, they plan to travel to New Zealand and tour in a camper van.

Lin said: “We always planned to do some travelling and enjoy walking.