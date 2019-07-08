Shoreham firm wins award after delivering GDPR training to every diocese in the Church of England

Me Learning in Shoreham has won a national award, having been nominated by the Church of England.

The church praised the company for its efficient development of bespoke e-learning courses, preparing the church for GDPR, the new data privacy regulations introduced by the EU last year.

The team at Me Learning in Shoreham celebrate the national award, having been nominated by the Church of England

In just six weeks, Me Learning delivered bespoke e-learning, working closely with the church to provide access for up to 800 users via an easy-to-use, branded learning management system.

Following the success of this project, Me Learning was then tasked to deliver e-learning for all 42 dioceses, including 12,000 parishes and 84 cathedrals.

The company was Supplier of the Year at the IRMS Awards 2019, run by the Information and Records Management Society, for its work on the project.

Nick Richards, chief executive and founder of Me Learning, said: “We continuously endeavour to develop e-learning that exceeds expectations of our clients. To be nominated by the Church of England and to then win Supplier of the Year from IRMS is a testament to all the hard work and efforts of our entire team and their relationship with our clients.

“Well done to all involved, a big thank you to IRMS and a bigger thank you to the Church of England. We’re delighted.”

The Bishop of Manchester, just one user who benefited, reported that he accessed the GDPR training in a remote part of Namibia, via the hotel WiFi. Mr Richards said this showcased the benefits of high-quality e-learning.

Scott Sammons, IRMS chairman, said: “The past 12 months has seen the stock of those working in information and records management, across both public and private sectors, rise exponentially.

“When we hosted the awards last year, it was just days before the GDPR and the new Data Protection Act came into force.

“Today, as we approach its first anniversary, their hard work and expertise is making a real difference in how these organisations are trusted by customers and all those in their often complex supply-chains.

“The 2019 IRMS industry award winners are shining lights for a sector whose star is very much in the ascendancy.”

The entire suite of GDPR training was co-written and endorsed by data privacy experts at Claydon Law and certified by GCHQ.