Shoreham care home rewards long-serving staff

Staff at a Shoreham care home have been given rewards in recognition of their long service.

Eight of the team at Cavell House, in Middle Road, have worked at the home for a combined total of 102 years.

Chris Arnold has been a registered nurse there for 21 years and Beatrice Odero has been a care assistant for 19 years.

Chris said: “It’s a joy to have worked with some wonderful residents over the past 21 years.”

Beatrice added: “Care is not just about the day to day, it’s about engaging with our residents and making them smile.”

Another five staff have been at Cavell House for more than ten years.

Nikki Stevenson, registered manager, said: “We are very proud of all of our hardworking staff and it is good to recognise loyalty and reward it.”

During staff recognition week, Chris and Beatrice received £25 gift vouchers and six other long-serving staff members received personal gifts.

Resident Edna Robinson, 95, said: “It’s a great idea and shows that we appreciate all their hard work as it’s not an easy job.”

Cavell House forms part of Larchwood Care and is managed by Healthcare Management Solutions.

Emma Baker, activities co-ordinator at Cavell House, said: “Celebrating staff recognition week was good fun, I especially enjoyed the pizza.”