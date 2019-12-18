Shoppers react to Horsham town centre store closure

Shoppers have reacted to the news that a longstanding Horsham town centre store will close.

Readers took to the County Times Facebook page to share their views after Topshop revealed it would close its branch in the town.

Topshop has announced it will close its Horsham store

The fashion retailer is the second clothing store in West Street to recently announce its closure alongside Bon Marche.

Kris Massie said the store had ‘been there forever’.

Sarah Chandler added: “Another one bites the dust.”

Karen Watt said: “I think it’s the sign of the times unfortunately.”

Vanessa Williams added: “So sad, a lot of youngsters and teens shop there. Zero choice for shopping in Horsham.”

Nicola Jane Passmore said she goes ‘elsewhere’ to do her clothes shopping.

Topshop has been approached for comment.

