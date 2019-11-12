Scheme to offer £2,000 grants to small Horsham businesses

Small businesses in the Horsham area have the opportunity to get £2,000 grant funding.

The LEAP Small Business Grants programme, run by Horsham District Council, is now open for applications until end December 2019.

Horsham town centre aerial view of West Street. SUS-160428-141452001

The programme is targeted at the district’s small businesses and start-ups.

The council is granting funds of up to £2,000 per organisation in six tranches from June 2019 to March 2021, a spokeswoman said.

She added: “The second tranche of funds is now open to applications until 31 December 2019.

“Once all funding is allocated, the programme will be suspended, so we are dealing with applications on a first come, first served basis.”

Horsham District Council cabinet member for the local economy councillor Paul Clarke said: “The council’s 2017 and 2018 LEAP funding schemes were highly successful, supporting more than 60 local businesses who benefitted from cash injections to enable them to grow.

“The first round of the 2019 programme supported 38 local businesses with a grant.

“I encourage local businesses and entrepreneurs wanting to start their own business to apply for funds now whilst they are still available.”

Businesses applying must be based in the Horsham District and be registered with HMRC and/or Companies House, the spokeswoman said.

To apply see www.thinkhorsham.co.uk

