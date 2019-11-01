Scenes in Southwick Square for Southwick Scare! trick or treating

Families flocked to Southwick Square for Southwick Scare! trick or treat fun for Hallowe’en. Southwick Traders Association invited children to ‘give them a scare’ and pick up a treat.

Lindsay Skene, owner of Linden Tree Flowers, said: “It’s been a really fantastic day with such a good turn out. Lovely to see so many families in the square and the costumes were amazing. We hope that it provided an opportunity for some of the younger kids to go trick or treating for the first time without it being too scary, as we started at 1pm, so the option was there to go out before it got dark. I was really struck by how polite all of the kids were and it was a real pleasure to put on an event that had such a great response. There were so many kids, I heard that a few of the shops even had to restock on sweets a few times to keep up with the demand.”

Southwick Scare! in Southwick Square. Picture: Steve Robards SR31101904 Johnston Press Buy a Photo

