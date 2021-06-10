Rolls-Royce used by young patients at St Richard’s gets a service

Rolls-Royce SRH gets its service

The Rolls-Royce SRH belongs to St Richard’s Hospital in Chichester, where young patients on the paediatric day surgery unit use it to drive themselves to theatre when the time comes for their operation. It provides an alternative to walking or being wheeled on a trolley, in what could otherwise be an anxious, intimidating moment into a truly memorable and enjoyable experience for the children.

Since the car entered service in 2017, it has conveyed no fewer than 2,000 brave youngsters to their operations.

But inevitably, its singular working conditions – the marque is unaware of any other Rolls-Royce being routinely driven along corridors by unlicensed children in a state of nervous excitement – had exacted a toll on its bodywork and paint.

The car was therefore recalled to the Home of Rolls-Royce for its first service, carried out by specialists from the Bespoke Team and other technical and craft departments, to restore it to its original condition.

Andrew Ball, head of corporate relations at Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, said: “Building the Rolls-Royce SRH for St Richard’s Hospital was tremendously satisfying for all concerned. That it has been used so extensively and made such a positive contribution to so many children’s experiences, makes it all the more rewarding. It was wonderful to see it back at the Home of Rolls-Royce and to have the opportunity to return it to its original, magnificent state.”

The car was built in 2017, when the hospital asked Rolls-Royce if it could repair the original theatre transport – an electric plastic Jeep. The marque offered instead to create a new one.

A small team designed and constructed a Bespoke bodyshell in fibreglass reinforced with carbon-fibre, complete with the marque’s iconic Pantheon grille. The bonnet strips were ‘real’ ones cut to length; the two-tone finish was applied exactly as it would be on a full-size commission, with the wheel covers, seats and coachlines all perfectly colour-matched.

The car, which was created with laser-etched RR badge and its own Spirit of Ecstasy mascot, reaches speeds of 4mph.

Following its service and repairs, the car has now returned to the hospital to resume its humble but transformational duties.

Linda Collins, day surgery unit sister, said, “The servicing of our mini Rolls-Royce is perfect timing as we transition out of Covid restrictions and begin to restore our paediatric surgical services. Once again, our youngest patients can experience the full use of the car as part of their journey to surgery. This helps to take the emphasis away from the procedure they’re undergoing and focus on the unique experience of driving a genuine Rolls-Royce while being safely supervised through the hospital corridors. A huge thank you to Rolls-Royce Motor Cars for helping to keep our beloved little car in tip top condition.”

David Clayton-Evans, head of charity for Love Your Hospital, the dedicated charity for St Richard’s, Worthing and Southlands Hospitals, said, “A huge thank you once again to the amazing team at Rolls-Royce for this wonderful support to St Richard’s Hospital. This very special car continues to bring joy, smiles and a positive hospital experience for young people and their families.”