Revealed: Your Herald and Gazette Pub of the Year 2019, chosen by readers

We asked you, our readers, to vote for the Herald and Gazette Pub of the Year 2019 from a shortlist of ten finalists and now we can reveal the results.

Did you prefer a cosy traditional ale house, with comfy seats and a crackling fire? Or was it the banter and cheer of a buzzing street corner boozer that was your number one? The closing date for nominations was Saturday, October 26, 2019, and you can see all the finalists – and discover the top three – in our gallery.

Finalist Anchored In Worthing, West Buildings, Worthing. Picture: Google Maps
Finalist Anchored In Worthing, West Buildings, Worthing. Picture: Google Maps
Nigel Watson and Deborah Blakely, owners of Anchored in Worthing, receiving the Campaign for Real Ale's Regional Pub of the Year 2017 award from Chris Stringer. Picture contributed.
Nigel Watson and Deborah Blakely, owners of Anchored in Worthing, receiving the Campaign for Real Ale's Regional Pub of the Year 2017 award from Chris Stringer. Picture contributed.
Finalist Brooksteed Alehouse, South Farm Road, Worthing. Manager John Azzopardi, left, with Tom Flint from The Bottle and Jug Dept. Picture: Derek Martin DM1833648a
Finalist Brooksteed Alehouse, South Farm Road, Worthing. Manager John Azzopardi, left, with Tom Flint from The Bottle and Jug Dept. Picture: Derek Martin DM1833648a
Brooksteed Alehouse owner Aaron Burns with comedian Kevin Bishop, opening the outside toilet at the micropub. Picture: Elaine Hammond
Brooksteed Alehouse owner Aaron Burns with comedian Kevin Bishop, opening the outside toilet at the micropub. Picture: Elaine Hammond
